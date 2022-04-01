OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KIDS shares. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,204 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 499,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIDS opened at $53.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -64.27 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.71. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

About OrthoPediatrics (Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.