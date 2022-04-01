Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut Oshkosh from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.65.

OSK stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,120. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $95.79 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.42.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Oshkosh news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total value of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

