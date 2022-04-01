OTA Financial Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 39,688 Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 24.3% during the third quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 78,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,325 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $94,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $2,225,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $790,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V during the third quarter worth $4,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCIC stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $9.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,123. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $10.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

