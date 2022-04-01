OTA Financial Group L.P. Grows Holdings in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

OTA Financial Group L.P. raised its position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) by 94.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,521 shares during the period. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Better World Acquisition were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BWAC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Better World Acquisition by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares in the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 44.5% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 102,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in shares of Better World Acquisition by 357.5% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 126,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 99,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Better World Acquisition alerts:

BWAC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.28. 32,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,946. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.16. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on target businesses in the healthy living industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Better World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.