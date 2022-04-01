OTA Financial Group L.P. Purchases 149,061 Shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 374.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,061 shares during the quarter. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II makes up about 1.3% of OTA Financial Group L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. OTA Financial Group L.P.’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUDS. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the third quarter worth about $86,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 46.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MUDS remained flat at $$10.02 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,814. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $18.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.