Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE OUT opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Outfront Media has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 1,421.50 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96.

Outfront Media ( NYSE:OUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $464.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OUT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Outfront Media during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 97.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

