Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Outlook Therapeutics were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OTLK. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 174.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 375.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 12,666 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $399.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $3.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outlook Therapeutics news, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 41,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.46 per share, for a total transaction of $60,093.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kurt J. Hilzinger acquired 95,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $142,439.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 142,757 shares of company stock worth $212,133. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

