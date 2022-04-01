Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company dedicated to Connecting the World of Medical Products to the Point of CareSM by providing vital supply chain services to healthcare providers and manufacturers of healthcare products. Owens & Minor provides logistics services across the spectrum of medical products from disposable medical supplies to devices and implants. With logistics platforms strategically located in the United States and Europe, Owens & Minor serves markets where three quarters of global healthcare spending occurs. Owens & Minor’s customers span the healthcare market from independent hospitals to large integrated healthcare networks, as well as group purchasing organizations, healthcare products manufacturers, the federal government, and healthcare patients at home through the Byram Healthcare subsidiary. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OMI. Citigroup raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Owens & Minor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.80.

NYSE OMI opened at $44.02 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $49.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Owens & Minor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Owens & Minor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

