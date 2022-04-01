Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the February 28th total of 3,030,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ORCC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.87. 3,015,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,998. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average is $14.47. Owl Rock Capital has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $15.14. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The business had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is 78.48%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 227.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 36,231 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 256,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 41,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 740,900 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,186 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

