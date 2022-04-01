Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 454 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 13,087 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,579 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $128.38 and a 12 month high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.43.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total value of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

