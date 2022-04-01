PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants and small and medium-sized businesses primarily in Brazil and internationally. The Company offers multiple digital payment solutions, in-person payments via point of sales devices and prepaid cards services. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group downgraded PagSeguro Digital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Shares of PAGS opened at $20.05 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $61.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

