Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.60.

PAAS traded up $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $28.06. The company had a trading volume of 118,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,832,302. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver ( NASDAQ:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $422.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAAS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 933,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,664,000 after purchasing an additional 196,796 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 453.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 270,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,301,000 after purchasing an additional 221,823 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The firm operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. The company was founded by Ross J.

