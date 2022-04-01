Paragon Capital Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 721 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 16.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 120.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 596,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,096,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 16.2% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 9,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 49.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the period. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day moving average is $82.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $68.27 and a twelve month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

