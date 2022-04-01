Paragon Capital Management Ltd Invests $41,000 in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $392,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Nelnet by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE NNI opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.59. Nelnet, Inc. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $99.79.

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.49 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Nelnet’s payout ratio is currently 9.41%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $48,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 45.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NNI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nelnet from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nelnet in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Nelnet (Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

