Paragon Capital Management Ltd Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 94.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 29.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFV opened at $95.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.11. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a one year low of $85.94 and a one year high of $101.19.

