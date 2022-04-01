Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $43,000 Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day moving average of $201.45. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $156.51 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVY. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.36.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

