Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes $48,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,336,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 590,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,805,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ball by 152.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.73. Ball Co. has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Ball ( NYSE:BLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

BLL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

In other news, SVP Stacey J. Panayiotou acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.91 per share, with a total value of $533,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total value of $786,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,862 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,499. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

