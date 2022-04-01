Paragon Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF)

Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AEF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEF. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 35.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 18.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund by 7.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,621,000. 52.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund stock opened at $6.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $9.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%.

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Equity Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund and managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Chile. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up security selection approach to create its portfolio.

