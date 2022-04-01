Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,858 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 3,827,039 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $50,708,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,336,900 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $16,618,000 after purchasing an additional 175,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,741 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,894,000 after purchasing an additional 23,259 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its position in Kearny Financial by 177.2% during the third quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 414,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 264,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY opened at $12.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kearny Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $13.89.

Kearny Financial ( NASDAQ:KRNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $52.82 million for the quarter. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.83%.

In other news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KRNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of Kearny Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kearny Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Kearny Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.