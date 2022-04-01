Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 563 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACGL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $43.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

