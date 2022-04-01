Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 8,904 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 54.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,426 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,904 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KGC. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth about $60,000. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KGC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.57.

KGC opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.75. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

