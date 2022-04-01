Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Short Interest Down 26.6% in March

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,100 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the February 28th total of 569,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRMRF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$31.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.06.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

PRMRF stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 3.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.85. Paramount Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This is a boost from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 3.24%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.80%.

About Paramount Resources (Get Rating)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.