Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR) Short Interest Up 25.5% in March

Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the February 28th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition by 684.0% during the 3rd quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 313,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 273,617 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P increased its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 38.8% during the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,191,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 333,200 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 22.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,684,000 after acquiring an additional 180,208 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in Pathfinder Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFDR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. 28,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,953. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.81. Pathfinder Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.11.

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

