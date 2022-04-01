Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Short Interest Update

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,510,000 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the February 28th total of 8,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $1,504,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Andrew Smith sold 50,000 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $810,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 471,730 shares of company stock valued at $7,246,373. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 504.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,090,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,366,000 after buying an additional 6,751,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,647,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,992,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $295,690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,929 shares during the last quarter. Ascribe Capital LLC bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,814,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.25 to $14.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

PTEN stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,547,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,617. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.62. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 48.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.94%.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

