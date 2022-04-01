Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.724-$3.739 EPS.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $136.47 on Friday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $92.74 and a 52 week high of $140.67. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 74.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen raised shares of Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.27.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Paychex by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

