Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Paysafe Group Holdings Limited is a specialized payments platform, with a consumer and merchant network, whose core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through payment processing; digital wallets including the Skrill and Neteller brands and online cash solutions including paysafecard and Paysafecash. Paysafe Group Holdings Limited, formerly known as Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II, is based in LAS VEGAS. “

Get Paysafe alerts:

PSFE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.13.

PSFE stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,679,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,883,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641,853 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,978,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,557,000 after acquiring an additional 74,284 shares during the last quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,350,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paysafe by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,395,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter.

Paysafe Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paysafe (PSFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.