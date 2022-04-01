PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE PBFX traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.02. The stock had a trading volume of 106,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.57. PBF Logistics has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 675.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 268,408 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 233,781 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 6.6% in the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth $208,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in PBF Logistics in the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 155.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 23,104 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include the DCR rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; and the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility.

