PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.60 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.60 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 31.34%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

PDC Energy stock opened at $72.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average of $55.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.01%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $320,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,203,919. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in PDC Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

