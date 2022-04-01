Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $34.81. 1,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,973. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average is $35.31. The company has a market capitalization of $633.86 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $38.60.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial ( NASDAQ:PGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 10.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 579,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after purchasing an additional 78,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial (Get Rating)

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.