Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) Short Interest Update

Pear Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 583,100 shares, a decrease of 29.5% from the February 28th total of 827,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 400,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PEAR shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pear Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pear Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pear Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.19.

Shares of PEAR traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.29. 306,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,371. Pear Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new stake in Pear Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,644,000.

Pear Therapeutics, Inc engages in developing and commercializing software-based medicines. The company has a pipeline of products and product candidates across therapeutic areas, including severe psychiatric and neurologic conditions. Its products include PearConnect, a patient service center for prescription digital therapeutics; reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder; and Somryst for the treatment of chronic insomnia.

