Peet DeFi Market Cap Hits $42,080.63 (PTE)

Peet DeFi (PTE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Peet DeFi coin can currently be purchased for about $1.06 or 0.00002731 BTC on major exchanges. Peet DeFi has a market cap of $42,080.63 and approximately $35,657.00 worth of Peet DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peet DeFi has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.41 or 0.07249446 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,189.84 or 1.00171329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00045736 BTC.

About Peet DeFi

Peet DeFi’s total supply is 989,066 coins and its circulating supply is 39,728 coins. Peet DeFi’s official Twitter account is @peet_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Peet DeFi’s official website is peetdecentralized.finance . Peet DeFi’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5285069

Buying and Selling Peet DeFi

