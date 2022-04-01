PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research upgraded PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jonestrading began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.09.

Shares of PMT traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.02. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $14.73 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:PMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,665,000 after purchasing an additional 31,493 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 391,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after purchasing an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 43,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 17,575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,570 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.4% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 65,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 45,589 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

