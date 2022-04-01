PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,543.00

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 39.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 25.7% against the dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $10,543.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.77 or 0.00169976 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.