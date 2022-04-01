PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

PEP stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,660. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $140.11 and a twelve month high of $177.24.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.