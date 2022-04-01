Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.40.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRFT. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Perficient from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Perficient from $138.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Perficient from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Perficient from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PRFT traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.78. 3,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Perficient has a one year low of $57.28 and a one year high of $153.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.31.

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Perficient had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $214.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Wimberly purchased 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $100.00 per share, for a total transaction of $39,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 1,971.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 290 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Perficient by 924.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

