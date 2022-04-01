Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. CL King began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE PFGC traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.91. 931,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,604,730. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The food distribution company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.85 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $528,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 3,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $202,734.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,983 shares of company stock valued at $775,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 8.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,178 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 241.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 251,099 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 177,502 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 24.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,217,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $195,939,000 after purchasing an additional 823,110 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter worth about $2,359,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

