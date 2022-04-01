Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pernod Ricard SA (EPA:RI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “N/A” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €228.46 ($251.06).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €266.00 ($292.31) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €235.00 ($258.24) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($215.38) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($264.84) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($274.73) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

EPA:RI opened at €199.30 ($219.01) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €189.63 and its 200-day moving average price is €197.46. Pernod Ricard has a twelve month low of €107.25 ($117.86) and a twelve month high of €136.25 ($149.73).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

