Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Perpetua Resources Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiaries, is focused on the exploration, site restoration and redevelopment of gold-antimony-silver deposits principally in the Stibnite-Yellow Pine district of central Idaho which are encompassed by the Stibnite Gold Project. Perpetua Resources Corp., formerly known as Midas Gold Corp., is based in BOISE, ID. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

PPTA opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $258.06 million and a P/E ratio of -6.21.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its position in Perpetua Resources by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

