Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,339. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.80 and a beta of 1.01. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $34.53 and a 12-month high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is an increase from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -297.14%.

In other Perrigo news, EVP Thomas Farrington sold 24,485 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $909,128.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 3,954 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $145,230.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd grew its holdings in Perrigo by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

