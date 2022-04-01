Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
ETR:PFV opened at €173.60 ($190.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a 1 year high of €226.00 ($248.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
Receive News & Ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.