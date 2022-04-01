Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($153.85) price objective on Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology (ETR:PFV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ETR:PFV opened at €173.60 ($190.77) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15. Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology has a 1 year low of €152.80 ($167.91) and a 1 year high of €226.00 ($248.35). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €173.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of €191.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG develops, manufactures, and markets components and systems for vacuum generation, measurement, and analysis. The company also provides helium leak detectors. Its solutions include magnetic and hybrid bearing turbo pumps, and turbo pumping stations; rotary vane pumps, diaphragms, roots, side channels, screws, piston and scroll pumps; vacuum chambers; leak detectors, gas analyzers, gauges, and mass spectrometers; gaskets, filters, valves, flanges, electrical feedthroughs, manipulators, bellows components, and other accessories; and multi-stage vacuum systems, special pumping stations, and calibration and decontamination systems; and flexible services and consultation.

