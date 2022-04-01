Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,273,820 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $55,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its position in Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.05.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a market cap of $292.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

