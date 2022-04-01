PGGM Investments Acquires 3,366 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 309.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Moderna were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $173.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.37 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. Moderna’s revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.56, for a total value of $3,293,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $1,980,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 172,054 shares of company stock worth $29,235,114. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.86.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

