PGGM Investments Decreases Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

PGGM Investments decreased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,052 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $24,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Teradyne from $173.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.11.

Shares of TER stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.51 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its 200-day moving average is $132.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.93%.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,618,482. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

