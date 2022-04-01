PGGM Investments Has $29.07 Million Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

PGGM Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,591 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Celanese were worth $29,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 17,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 15.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 581,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,580,000 after buying an additional 79,726 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 2,095.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 74,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,271,000 after buying an additional 71,412 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Celanese by 3.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,649,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its position in Celanese by 8.3% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 226,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,175,000 after buying an additional 17,427 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $142.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $132.26 and a twelve month high of $176.50.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.05 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.06%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CE. Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Celanese in a research note on Sunday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.40.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

