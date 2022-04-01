PGGM Investments Has $36.15 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

PGGM Investments trimmed its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 961,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 180,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in CSX were worth $36,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,355,902,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177,271 shares during the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CSX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,820,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,092,303,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CSX by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,326,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $545,035,000 after purchasing an additional 718,350 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.58. CSX Co. has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. CSX’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.55.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.