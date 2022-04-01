PGGM Investments Has $4.16 Million Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

PGGM Investments cut its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 169,718 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SYF. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,219.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 143.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

SYF opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.41. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $33.76 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.16.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

