PGGM Investments Purchases New Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 61,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,647,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FANG. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.37.

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,479,840. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $137.08 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

