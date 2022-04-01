PGGM Investments Sells 11,855 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 69.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $436.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $470.31 and a 200-day moving average of $578.24. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.62 and a 52-week high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $454.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $745.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $675.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $693.38.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

