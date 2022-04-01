PGGM Investments Sells 4,286 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

PGGM Investments cut its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,691,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,286 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $40,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the third quarter valued at $44,000. 48.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.38.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $13.10 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.00.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 58.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 11.3%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.01%.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $5,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

