PGGM Investments Takes $2.22 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 74,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,223,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SLB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schlumberger in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 369.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $324,268.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 25,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $995,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,190,908 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

NYSE SLB opened at $41.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $24.52 and a 52 week high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

